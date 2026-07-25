Russian shelling kills 4, injures 9 in Sumy region – police

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 17 territorial communities in the region, killing four people and injuring nine others, reported the police of Sumy region.

"In Sumy city community, a hit by an enemy drone killed men aged 49 and 48, while the identity of a third deceased person is being established. A 33-year-old man was injured, and another 28-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction," according to a statement on the police’s Facebook page.

Additionally, in Velyka Pysarivka community, a 51-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy drone strike on July 23, dying the following day from his injuries.

In Krolevets community, an enemy UAV hit injured a 41-year-old man, with details regarding another victim currently being established.

In Mykolaivka community, two civilians were wounded in an attack; their personal details are being verified.

In Buryn community, a 53-year-old man was injured due to an enemy drone hit.

In Shostka community, a 46-year-old man was injured as a result of a UAV strike.

A 54-year-old woman sought medical assistance after being injured on July 23 in an enemy drone strike in Seredyna-Buda community.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, enterprises, critical infrastructure facilities, gas stations, vehicles, communications facilities, and other civilian targets were damaged.

Police investigative and operational teams, explosives experts, and other specialized services operated at the scenes of the enemy strikes. Law enforcement officers recorded the consequences of the attacks, documented the damage, and gathered evidence.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for each fact under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).