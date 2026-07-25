Russian drone attack kills 3 Nova Poshta drivers in Sumy – official

A strike by a Russian jet-powered drone on Sumy claimed the lives of three people who were Nova Poshta drivers, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, has said.

"A large-scale fire broke out at the impact site. Due to the threat of repeated attacks, rescuers could not work fully and quickly eliminate the consequences of the strike. The bodies of two dead victims were found at the epicenter of the strike. Police evacuated another man with extremely severe injuries from the strike site. He died on the way to the hospital. The victims were 43, 53, and 48 years old," he wrote on Telegram.

Hryhorov expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.