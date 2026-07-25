Main organizer of event in Kyiv region bombed on Friday by Russia detained

The main organizer of an event in the Kyiv region that suffered a missile attack by Russia has been detained on suspicion of official negligence that led to the deaths of people, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has reported.

"The main organizer of the event has been detained. He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will choose a measure of restraint for him in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is under guard in a medical facility," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the investigation, "one of the arms associations" organized a large-scale event involving the military, representatives of state bodies, international partners, and business without any approvals from the military command, regional and district military administrations, or other authorized bodies. The program included, in particular, a demonstration of air defense assets.

"More than 300 people were invited to the open location. The nearest shelter, with an area of only 34 square meters, was located approximately 100 meters from the venue. This means that hundreds of people were in conditions of obvious security risk from the very beginning. Invitations were sent out nine days before the event, and the exact location and time were communicated a day in advance. The investigation is checking whether these actions could have contributed to the enemy getting the opportunity to prepare a targeted strike," Kravchenko said.

According to him, urgent searches were conducted in the association’s office and at the residences of individuals who may be involved in organizing this event.

Kravchenko noted that a separate legal assessment will be given to the actions or inaction of all officials who were obliged to respond to potential risks.

"We are checking the activities of the relevant units of the National Police, the SBU, state authorities, local self-government, and the military command: how properly the security situation was monitored, whether potential threats were identified and assessed in a timely manner, whether legally prescribed response measures were taken, and whether the actions or inaction of responsible officials could have influenced the course of events," he wrote.