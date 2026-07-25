Ombudsman: person with disability unlawfully detained at Zakarpattia TCC

A man with a disability, who also suffers from tuberculosis, was detained despite his legal right to a deferment at one of the units of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, reported Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"A resident of Zakarpattia region born in 1970… police officers delivered the man with a disability to one of the units of the Zakarpattia Regional TCC and SS. Despite documents confirming his legal right to a deferment, he continued to be detained. Furthermore, the man suffers from tuberculosis, requiring constant treatment and regular medication. However… during his stay at the TCC, he was not provided with proper medical care or the opportunity to take the necessary medications on time," he wrote on Telegram.

Lubinets reported that thanks to prompt intervention, the man was released, and his legal right to a deferment was restored.

According to him, a notification regarding possible abuse of authority by a military official was sent to the Specialized Defense Prosecution Office of the Western Region. A notification regarding possible abuse of authority by a law enforcement officer was sent to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Additionally, appeals were sent to the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Operational Command West to conduct an inspection and official investigation.