Khmara discusses strengthening Ukraine's air capabilities and air defense with British counterpart

Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevheniy Khmara discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and air capabilities with newly appointed UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting.

"During my first conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting… I congratulated him on his appointment and thanked him for his systematic assistance to Ukraine. The main topic is steps to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies. We count on support for the project to supply Gripen aircraft and Meteor missiles for them. This is important for countering Russian aircraft and protecting our people," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, continuing the supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft is also critically important.

"A separate focus is missiles to counter Shaheds. Russia is increasing strikes with jet-powered drones. Quick decisions by partners can directly save the lives of Ukrainians. We also discussed the procurement of Ukrainian drones for the needs of the Defense Forces—in particular interceptors, middle strike, and deep strike—via the ERA Loan at the expense of revenues from frozen Russian assets," Khmara said.

He thanked the United Kingdom for its unwavering support and noted that Ukraine, for its part, is ready to share the experience of modern warfare and solutions that have already proven effective on the battlefield.