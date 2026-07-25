Russian attacks kill 6 and wound 30 in Donetsk region - official

Six people were killed and another 30 were injured due to Russian shellings of settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported.

"Kramatorsk district… Five people died and 27 were wounded in Sloviansk… One person died and three were wounded in Druzhkivka," he said on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, two private houses were damaged in Rayhorodok of the Mykolaivka community. In Sloviansk, 21 private houses, 16 multi-story buildings, two cafes, a wholesale base, a private enterprise, the premises of the honorary consulate of the Republic of Latvia, a pharmacy, a shop, a printing house, an administrative building, and nine cars were damaged. A private house was damaged in Novopavlivka of the Novodonetske community.

In total, over the past day, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 31 times.

As many as 835 people, including 52 children, were evacuated from the frontline.