Sybiha refutes Russia's claims about 'retaliation' for attacks on Black Sea marine corridor

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated that Russia’s attempts to block the Black Sea marine corridor are not a "response" or "retaliation" for anything, as Russia has systematically targeted Ukrainian ports, infrastructure, agricultural exports, civilian vessels, crews, and grain silos since 2022.

" Russia’s terror campaign against civilian shipping didn’t start in July 2026. Since 2022, Moscow has systematically targeted Ukrainian ports, infrastructure, agricultural exports, civilian vessels, crews, and grain storage facilities," he said on X.

According to him, since 2022, Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed 1,054 port infrastructure facilities, hit 232 civilian vessels, and killed or injured 307 civilians, without any "pretexts," "reasons," or "justifications" for their terror.

"The Ukrainian maritime corridor is a vital lifeline for global food security. Since its launch in September 2023, it has moved 208.9 million tons of cargo—including 123.8 million tons of grain—feeding families across more than 55 countries. And that is exactly what Russia is targeting," Sybiha said.

The minister noted that by using hunger as a weapon, Russia attacks not only Ukraine, but millions of people around the world.

"Such actions cannot be justified. We call for a decisive and united international response. Demand that Moscow immediately halt its attacks on freedom of navigation and stop trying to turn the Black Sea into another Strait of Hormuz," he said.