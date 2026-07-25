Air defense downs 128 of 157 enemy targets; hits by 26 attack UAVs recorded at 9 locations

On the night of Saturday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized one air-launched missile and 127 enemy drones, though hits by 26 attack UAVs were recorded across nine locations, reported the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 07.30, air defense forces shot down or suppressed one Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missile and 127 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, alongside other drone types across the north, south, east, and center of the country," the statement reads.

In total, overnight on July 25 (from 18.00 July 24), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided missiles launched from airspace over the Black Sea and 157 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered versions), Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodia" decoy drones originating from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk, Hvardiyske, and Chauda.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by 26 attack UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, with falling debris from downed targets noted at 4 locations. The second Kh-59 missile failed to reach its target.