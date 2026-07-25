Russians attack Zaporizhia region, 10 people injured

As of Saturday morning, Russian troops have launched over 1,000 strikes on 48 settlements in Zaporizhia region, leaving 10 people injured, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"In total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 1,067 strikes on 48 settlements in Zaporizhia region. Ten people were injured as a result of enemy strikes on Zaporizhia," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that Russian forces carried out 25 airstrikes targeting Zaporizhia, Bilenke, Tavriiske, Barvinivka, Zirnytsia, Shyroke, Blakatne, Tymoshivka, Veselianka, Sorochyne, Preobrazhenka, Chervonyi Yar, Chervona Krynytsia, Mykilske, Vilnianka, Richne, and Svoboda.

He added that 780 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV drones) attacked Zaporizhia, Komyshuvakha, Richne, Nove Zaporizhia, Ternuvate, Veselianka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Kosivtseve, Dobropillia, Rybne, Pryluky, and Preobrazhenka.

Additionally, 262 artillery strikes hit Richne, Veselianka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Tsvitkove, Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Rybne.

Furthermore, 117 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, vehicles, and outbuildings.