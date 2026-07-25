Ukraine, Philippines to start work on Drone Deal agreement

Ukraine and the Philippines have agreed to start work on an agreement in a special Drone Deal format, the President’s Office reported following a meeting between Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Undersecretary of National Defense of the Philippines Salvador Mison.

"The parties agreed to begin work on the relevant arrangement between Ukraine and the Philippines. Profile teams will establish a dialogue to exchange Ukrainian experience in warfare and implement new practices in the defense sector," the statement said.

The President’s Office noted that the main focus during the meeting was paid to the development of bilateral defense cooperation.

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening partnership in the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine’s cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is chaired by the Philippines this year. Zhovkva noted that Ukraine hopes for support from the Philippines to obtain ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner status.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office also noted that bilateral relations between the countries have strengthened following the opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines. He expressed hope that a full-fledged Embassy of the Philippines will begin operations in Kyiv.