192 combat engagements in past day, most in Pokrovsk, Sloviansk – General Staff

Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 192 times since the beginning of the day, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In total, 192 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of this day. The aggressor launched two missile strikes, used five missiles, carried out 56 airstrikes using 186 guided aerial bombs, deployed 5,746 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,297 bombardments of our troops’ positions and populated areas," the report states.

In Pivnichno-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, five combat engagements with the enemy took place since the beginning of the day; the enemy launched two airstrikes using three guided aerial bombs and conducted 68 bombardments of Ukrainian troops’ positions and settlements, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

During the day in Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the area of Starytsia and toward the settlements of Ivashkyne and Kolodiazne.

In Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks occurred toward Kupiansk, Radkivka, and Shyikivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In Lyman direction, 12 attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled toward the settlements of Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman, and Ozerne. Two combat engagements are still underway.

In Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 20 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and Riznykivka, as well as toward Mykolaivka, Pyskunivka, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three more attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out one attack in the area of Fedorivka Druha.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Illinivka, as well as toward Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Kucheriv Yar, Novy Shakhovyi, and Vilne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The enemy made 24 attacks in Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Dorozhnie and Udachne, as well as toward the settlements of Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Vasylivka, Bilytske, Novy Donbas, Novopavlivka, and Serhiivka.

"According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were liquidated and 20 wounded here today; 24 personnel shelters, three units of motor vehicles, and one unit of special equipment were destroyed. One artillery system, three units of motor vehicles, one UAV control point, and 116 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 177 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report notes.

In Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice toward Berezove and in the area of Novohryhorivka.

In Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks toward Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.