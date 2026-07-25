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Sybiha calls for comprehensive containment of Russia after Romanian airspace violation

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Sybiha calls for comprehensive containment of Russia after Romanian airspace violation
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, following the violation of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone, called on partners for a comprehensive containment package against Russia, which should include stronger sanctions, maximum pressure on Moscow, and joint defense of European skies.

"The response must match the scale of the threat. We need a comprehensive deterrence package for Ukraine and Europe: stronger sanctions, maximum pressure on Russia, and a joint effort to shield Europe’s skies from Russian terror," Sybiha wrote on social media platform X.

The Minister condemned the violation of Romanian airspace by the Russian drone, calling it a demonstration of the Kremlin’s disregard for international law, state sovereignty, and European security.

According to Sybiha, Russia is constantly testing the West’s resolve, and the fastest way to strengthen European security is to deprive Moscow of the ability to continue terrorizing Ukraine.

#sybiha #russia #romania
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