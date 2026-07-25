Day of mourning declared in Kyiv region on July 25 for Russian missile strike victims – official

Saturday in Kyiv region has been declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian missile strike on the territory of a private firing range in Bucha district where events were taking place, reported Acting Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Oliinyk.

"Tomorrow Kyiv region will bow its head in grief for the people whose lives were taken by another Russian attack," he wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, on the day of mourning, the state flag of Ukraine and the flag of Kyiv region will be flown at half-mast throughout the oblast. Entertainment events will also be restricted.

Meanwhile, Valentina Savitska, head of the Center for International Cooperation and Strategic Communications of the State Watch Department of Ukraine, was killed as a result of the Russian strike. Her death was reported by her husband, head of the Center for Strategic Communications Ihor Solovey.

"My family has suffered a terrible grief: the monsters killed my beloved girl and caring wife, loving mother and daughter Valentina Vitaliivna Savitska (Linevych). I will write about the time and place of the farewell later. Remember my beloved, she was an incredible, best person in the world," he wrote on Facebook.

Eduard Sirenko, former head of the department of the SBU Special Operations Center for Combating Terrorism, Protection of Criminal Proceeding Participants, and Law Enforcement Officers, also fell victim to this attack. Ukrainian TV presenter Oleksiy Mochanov reported this.

As reported, on Friday, July 24, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the territory of a private firing range in Bucha district where events were taking place, reported Acting Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Oliinyk.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications management for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that air defense forces intercepted one enemy missile, while two hit Kyiv region.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, 10 people were killed as a result of the strike on Kyiv region, with approximately 100 injured reported.

The strike on the private complex in Kyiv region during a mass event occurred around 11.30. using three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; one was shot down, two struck the target, while two anti-ship missiles attacking Odesa at 11.45 failed to reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.