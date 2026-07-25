Sybiha thanks North Macedonia for solidarity after Russian strike on Sloviansk condemned

North Macedonia has condemned Russia’s attacks on Sloviansk, which resulted in damage to the premises of Latvia’s diplomatic mission.

"We strongly condemn Russia’s attack on Sloviansk, which struck the premises of Latvia’s diplomatic mission, a NATO Ally," Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski posted on social media platform X.

He noted that Russia’s continuous attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, which claim even more innocent lives, are unacceptable.

"These blatant violations of international law and disregard for human life must stop. We stand in solidarity with those affected and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Mucunski emphasized.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha expressed gratitude to his North Macedonian counterpart for the solidarity.

"Russia’s attack on a peaceful Ukrainian cities once again demonstrates its contempt for the fundamental principles of the international law," Sybiha wrote on X.

Sybiha emphasized that impunity cannot be an option and that those responsible must face justice. "We deeply appreciate North Macedonia’s solidarity with Ukraine and its continued efforts to advancing a comprehensive and lasting peace," Sybiha noted.