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Zelenskyy: air defense top priority at every international meeting, in every state institution

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Zelenskyy: air defense top priority at every international meeting, in every state institution
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the recent Russian shelling across Ukraine, noting that air defense must become the priority for every international meeting and every state institution.

"In total, the Russians used two missiles and nearly 160 drones. As of now, ten injured people have been reported across the country overnight. Air defense right now is the priority for every international meeting and every state institution. Everything we agree upon with partners must be implemented faster. Everywhere where authorities can assist with organizing the defense of the sky, it must be done. Ukraine’s resilience must be greater," he wrote on Telegram.

#air_defense #zelenskyy
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