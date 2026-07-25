Hungarian Embassy condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, calls for end to civilian attacks

The Embassy of Hungary in Ukraine has condemned the latest Russian airstrikes on Ukraine targeting Kyiv and Kyiv region, emphasizing the unacceptability of attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure.

"We strongly condemn the latest airstrikes on Ukraine… We express our solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We emphasize that any attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable," the diplomatic mission stated.

The embassy highlighted that Russia’s escalating and increasingly severe airstrikes are resulting in a growing number of civilian casualties and destroying more civilian targets, including diplomatic corps and missions.

As reported, on Friday, July 24, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the territory of a private firing range in Bucha district where events were taking place, reported Acting Head of Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Oliinyk.

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications management for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that air defense forces intercepted one enemy missile, while two hit Kyiv region.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, 10 people were killed as a result of the strike on Kyiv region, with approximately 100 injured reported.

The strike on the private complex in Kyiv region during a mass event occurred around 11.30 using three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; one was shot down and two struck the target. Meanwhile, two anti-ship missiles attacking Odesa at 11.45 failed to reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.