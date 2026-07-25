Government determines mechanism for using UAH 40 bln to prepare for heating season

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has determined the mechanism for using an additional UAH 40 billion allocated for Ukraine’s preparations for the heating season, reported Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk.

"For the implementation of comprehensive plans, UAH 67.8 billion has already been directed from the state budget, and UAH 9.6 billion has been provided from local budgets. The government has already defined the mechanism for utilizing another UAH 40 billion provided for the country’s winter preparations," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kalashnyk, a coordination meeting attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Volodymyr Mykyta, heads of regional military administrations, representatives of line ministries, and responsible services reviewed the progress of implementing regional resilience plans.

He noted that the meeting included a detailed analysis of the execution of resilience plans in each region. In particular, discussions focused on the construction of engineering protection for critical infrastructure facilities, the development of distributed heat and power generation, the provision of backup power sources for heat and water supply systems, and the effective use of budget funds.

Kalashnyk stated that most regions are adhering to the approved schedules for heating season preparation, while certain areas require a significant acceleration of work. He added that the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories will conduct weekly monitoring of project implementation, the use of state funds, and the readiness of each facility for the heating season.