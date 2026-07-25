Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new massive missile strike against Ukraine within 48 hours

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyyon Friday evening said that, according to available intelligence data, Russia is preparing a new massive missile strike against Ukraine, with preliminary information indicating it could happen within the next 48 hours.

"We know from intelligence and our partners that the Russians have prepared missiles for a new massive strike against Ukraine. This strike could happen today: preliminary information suggests it will be within 48 hours. Please take care of yourselves and heed air raid alerts," he said during his evening address.