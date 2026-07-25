FM heads of Ukraine, Turkey discuss ways to restore freedom of navigation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss ways to restore freedom of navigation and ensure global food security, the MFA press service reported.

"We discussed ways to restore freedom of navigation and ensure global food security. I once again thanked Turkey for its unwavering position in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press service cited Sybiha as saying.

As noted, Sybiha briefed Fidan on the escalation of Russian terror against civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

The ministry emphasized that Ankara could play a critical role in restoring freedom of navigation, given that Turkey is the strongest Black Sea state and possesses successful experience in peacekeeping efforts since 2022.

"This is especially important against the backdrop of unacceptable risks to global food security caused by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s maritime corridor in the midst of the harvest season," the department reported.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday to discuss diplomatic steps toward bringing peace closer, the battlefield situation, and the implementation of the free trade agreement between the two nations.