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Zelenskyy expects positive response from G7, coalition of the willing on Ukraine's requests

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Zelenskyy expects positive response from G7, coalition of the willing on Ukraine's requests

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced work in the coming weeks between Ukraine and international partners to bring peace closer, stating that he expects a positive response from the Group of Seven (G7) nations and participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding Ukrainian requests.

"This week and in the coming weeks, we will work with partners. There are things that need to be done for the sake of bringing peace closer. There will be an active international schedule. We very much expect a positive response from the Group of Seven regarding our requests, as well as from participants of the coalition of the willing," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

According to him, June and July should be productive for Ukraine and for joint efforts with partners to guarantee security.

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