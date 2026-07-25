Zelenskyy: gasoline shortage in Russia consequence of Ukrainian long-range strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the gasoline shortage in Russia is a direct consequence of the war and Ukrainian long-range strikes, emphasizing that Ukraine is bringing the reality of war back to Russian territory and making it more difficult for Moscow to continue the occupation.

"Putin can say as much as he wants on television that he supposedly has everything under control, that there is allegedly enough gasoline, and that Russian ministers are supposedly competent enough. But Russians themselves in gasoline queues across various regions of Russia actually see that this three-day war of theirs has been going on for five years now," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

According to the President, "even an oil state, a gas station as Russia was called, now has a gasoline shortage."

"This is a direct consequence of the war. One of the consequences. And one of the examples of how Ukraine responds. Accurately and without terror, we are bringing the reality of war back to Russia and making the continuation of the occupation of our land as difficult as possible," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also noted that Ukraine’s plan for long-range sanctions against the Russian Federation is being executed, as are "medium-range sanctions."