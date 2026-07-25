Budanov on arms exhibition attack: security must be guaranteed at highest level

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov commented on the Russian attack on an arms exhibition in Kyiv region on Friday, noting that while this is another war crime by the Russian Federation, in conditions of full-scale war, part of the blame lies with the event’s organizers.

"This is another war crime by Russia. The enemy targeted the strike precisely when foreign delegations were in Kyiv. This is a deliberate act of terrorism. However, in conditions of full-scale war, the organizers of such events and those who approve them must bear personal responsibility for people. Security must be guaranteed at the highest level. If that is not provided, the event should not take place," he wrote on Telegram.

Budanov expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.