Employee of Polish defense company killed in missile strike on Kyiv region – media

An employee of a Polish company operating in the defense sector was killed as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv region on Friday, reports the portal Defence24.

According to information obtained by Defence24, the deceased was an employee of a Polish company working in the defense industry; the man was not a citizen of Poland.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland reported that consular services are in contact with those affected and are providing them with the necessary assistance.

According to the publication, the Russian attack occurred during the Defense Demo Day & Defense Expo event organized in Kyiv region by the Ukrainian association of unmanned system manufacturers "ARMADA." The event was dedicated to presenting modern technologies for the Ukrainian defense sector and brought together representatives of the defense industry, armed forces, and technology companies, the report states.

The exhibition was held on the grounds of the CSA Open Air firing range in the village of Kapitanivka (Kyiv region).