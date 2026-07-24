Man who opened fire in park area detained in Uzhhorod – police

In Uzhhorod, a special operation was conducted on the territory of the Shakhtynsky Forest to detain an armed man, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"Today around 18.30 on Oleh Kutsyn Street, several children approached police officers. They reported hearing gunshot sounds from the territory of the Shakhtynsky Forest and seeing a suspicious man. Law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the specified location. While searching the area, they heard gunshots again," according to a statement on the National Police's Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information from police, one of the bullets may have hit an abandoned building, causing a fire that spread to the woodland.

A special police operation was launched at the scene.

"Additional police forces, including fighters from the KORD special operations unit, were deployed to search for and detain the armed man. Law enforcement officers are conducting measures to establish the location of and apprehend the perpetrator," police reported.

Police called on citizens not to approach the area of the special operation and to immediately report any information regarding suspicious individuals or the possible location of the shooter to the 102 emergency line.

As later reported by the National Police, the special operation has concluded, the shooter was detained by police. A combat pistol was seized from him. Investigative actions are ongoing at the scene.

Details to follow.