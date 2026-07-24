Over 70 injured in missile strike on Kyiv region – police

According to the National Police of Ukraine, more than 70 people were injured as a result of a missile hit in Bucha district (Kyiv region).

"Currently, 10 dead and over 70 injured are reported. 23 private houses, two hotels, a restaurant, and 34 vehicles were damaged," the law enforcement agency said in a post on its Telegram channel.

Patrol police response groups, investigative-operational teams, Kyiv region police bomb disposal experts, rescuers, and medics worked at the scene.

Earlier, 10 dead and dozens of injured were reported.