Kallas to propose new sanctions against Russian defense industry following recent attacks on Ukraine

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas condemned Russian attacks on Ukraine and stated that in response she will propose further restrictions "targeting the Russian military-industrial complex."

"Russia’s indiscriminate attacks on Kyiv and other regions cause civilian casualties by design, not by accident. The strike on Latvia’s Honorary Consulate in Slovyansk underscores Moscow’s utter disregard for international law. Latvia has our full support," Kallas wrote on social media platform X.

"In response, we will summon Russia’s envoy to the EU over today's strikes and I will propose more listings aimed at Russia’s military-industrial complex," Kallas emphasized.