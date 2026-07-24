Zelenskyy: I am ready to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office in Washington

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to sign a peace agreement with Russia in the Oval Office or at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he said in an interview with American journalist Laura Loomer.

Asked whether he was ready to travel to the United States to sign a peace deal, Zelenskyy replied: "I am ready to come to the Oval Office or Mar-a-Lago to sign a peace agreement. That depends on Trump."

Zelenskyy also said that Vladimir Putin's goal is to restore the influence and territories of the former USSR, and Ukraine has become the main obstacle to realizing these plans.

The President of Ukraine noted that if the USSR were restored, the world would face an alliance between China and the Soviet Union – forming the largest empire and the largest army, which, according to him, could become stronger than the U.S. and pose a danger to it.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has served over all these years as the barrier preventing these plans from being implemented, and thanked the U.S. for its support, thanks to which, he said, Russia was unable to restore the USSR.