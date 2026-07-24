Search and rescue operations completed at site of Russian missile hit in Kyiv region – SES

Search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike in Bucha district (Kyiv region) were completed on Friday, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile strike in Bucha district have been completed. As a result of the attack, 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured," the statement on the SES Telegram channel reads.

According to the service, emergency workers extinguished fires in three private residential houses and eight cars. In addition, 23 private residential houses, two hotels, a restaurant, and 34 cars were damaged.

Currently, SES and National Police tents remain operational at the scene, where citizens can seek assistance regarding issues related to the consequences of the Russian attack.