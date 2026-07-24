Zelenskyy in interview with Loomer: Trump realized that it is Russia that is not interested in ending the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has realized that it is Russia that is not interested in ending the war, he said in an interview with American journalist Laura Loomer.

Zelenskyy also noted that Russia does not understand that Ukrainians are defending their homes, adding that Vladimir Putin wants to restore the USSR within its former borders.

The President noted that Ukraine had been completely occupied both in Soviet times and during World War II, resulting in the deaths of eight million Ukrainians. He added that during the Holodomor, Russia killed over six million Ukrainians.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia is not a defender of Christianity, as for centuries it has encroached on foreign territories, destroying local churches, traditions, and language.

He also emphasized that Ukraine always strives for Americans to visit the country and see with their own eyes what the Russian Federation is doing.

According to him, since the start of Trump's second term, Ukraine has been purchasing weapons from the U.S., particularly through the PURL program, calling it a mutually beneficial partnership. At the same time, he noted that through its support for Ukraine, the U.S. gained exclusive military experience without losing its soldiers, saving 20 years of development.

He added that Ukraine aims to conclude a major drone agreement with the United States and has provided its naval and long-range drones to the U.S. for testing.