Ukraine-Romania road border crossing at Bila Tserkva nears opening

Zakarpattia region is in the final stage of preparations for opening the new Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației road border crossing with Romania, which is expected to reduce congestion at existing checkpoints and facilitate transport links with European Union countries, according to Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure.

According to a statement published on the ministry's Telegram channel, the crossing will initially operate using temporary modular infrastructure, allowing passenger vehicles to begin crossing this year without waiting for completion of the permanent checkpoint complex.

The ministry noted that access roads, traffic lanes, and inspection areas have already been completed, the bank of the Tysa River has been reinforced, electricity, water supply, and telecommunications have been connected, and the necessary infrastructure has been established for border guard and customs operations.

Once opened, the checkpoint is expected to operate around the clock for passenger vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, with a capacity of up to 600 vehicles per day.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has opened four new border crossing points on its frontier with EU member states: Diakivtsi-Racovăț, Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus, Nyzhankovychi-Malhowice, and Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos.

"Developing border infrastructure remains one of the key priorities for strengthening logistics, mobility, and Ukraine's integration into the European transport area," the ministry said.