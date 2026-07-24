Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave 3 injured, woman in grave condition – official

Russian occupying forces launched nearly 30 attacks using drones and artillery across three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; three people were injured, with a 65-year-old woman currently in grave condition, reported head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Two people were injured. The enemy attacked three districts almost 30 times with drones and artillery," he wrote regarding the security situation as of 18.30.

According to the Regional Military Administration, in Nikopol district, the strikes targeted Nikopol as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. An administrative building, an apartment block, private homes, and cars were damaged. Two people were injured. A 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in grave condition.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians carried out strikes on Hleyevatka, Zelenodolsk, and Devladove hromadas, damaging infrastructure. A fire broke out in Pavlohrad.