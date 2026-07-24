Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia passenger train in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian troops struck a passenger train of Joint-Stock Company Ukrzaliznytsia in Dnipropetrovsk region, with a UAV hitting the locomotive, according to a report by the company.

"The monitoring team warned the train crew in a timely manner about the potential threat, allowing rail workers and passengers enough time to evacuate from the carriages," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that specialists are currently working to ensure passengers continue their journey along the safest possible route and reach their destination stations with minimal delay.