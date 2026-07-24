Autostrada targets late 2026 completion for temporary Ukraine-Moldova bridge

Autostrada Group plans to complete construction of a temporary technological bridge across the Dniester River leading to the future Yahampil-Koseuți international border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova by the end of 2026, according to a statement posted on the company's Facebook page.

The temporary bridge is expected to provide an alternative transport link between the two countries and create a route between Vinnytsia and the Moldovan city of Soroca that is 30 kilometers shorter.

The company noted that the temporary bridge is 276 meters long and consists of 24 steel support piles driven into the ground, steel girders, and a reinforced concrete deck.

Autostrada said that 96 meters of the bridge have already been completed. Construction is gradually approaching the middle of the Dniester River channel, and beginning with the 12th support, work will continue on Moldovan territory.

"Autostrada road crews are building the access road to the new bridge crossing on the Ukrainian side," the statement said.

The company explained that construction of the temporary bridge will serve as the foundation for resuming work on the main international bridge crossing over the Dniester, which will be 1,309 meters long. Implementation of the large-scale infrastructure project began in 2021 but was suspended after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.