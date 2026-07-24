Trump says he does not sell weapons to Ukraine, while China and Russia do not sell weapons to Iran

The United States President Donald Trump stated that thanks to his personal agreements with the leaders of China and Russia, they are not selling weapons to Iran, while the United States, in turn, does not sell weapons "to Ukraine, but only to NATO countries."

"President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran – And that statement included Chinese Companies. Considering our relationship, I take him at his word and, besides, l am doing him very big favors, also," he wrote on the Truth Social network.

Trump noted that NATO countries decide for themselves how weapons sold by the U.S are distributed, and he has "no idea" about it.

"Likewise, President Putin, despite the horrible War going on in Ukraine (The relationship remains, as it does with President Zelenskyy), told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran. He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea.," Trump continued.

The President observed that, as a result, China and Russia are not selling weapons to Iran, otherwise "it would be very bad for them."

"Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating. If they did, it would be very bad for them – Certainly not in their best interests," Trump concluded.