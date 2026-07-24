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Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures 4 – official

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Russian attack on Zaporizhia injures 4 – official

Four people are now known to have been injured as a result of an enemy attack with KABs on Zaporizhia, reported head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Already four injured: as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia, four people required medical assistance. A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman received medical aid on the spot. Two people men aged 75 and 44 were hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of the older man as severe," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Slightly earlier, Fedorov reported an attack on Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs. "There are casualties, private houses were destroyed and damaged," he wrote at the time.

#zaporizhia #russian_attack
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