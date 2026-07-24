Khmara at meeting with Whitaker: Ukraine focuses on asymmetric actions and high tech

Acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yevhen Khmara held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during which the parties discussed the strategy to counter Russia on the battlefield, strengthening air defense, and localizing production of Patriot missiles.

On the U.S. side, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Ukraine Sandra Oudkirk and Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and Security Assistance Group–Ukraine (SAG-U), also took part in the meeting.

On the Ukrainian side, Commander-in-Chief Major General Mykhailo Drapaty and Chief of the General Staff of the AFU Major General Ihor Skybiuk participated.

"With Commander-in-Chief Drapaty, we have strong synergy and a shared vision of the war: technological edge, asymmetric solutions, more capabilities to destroy the enemy. We informed our partners about the situation at the front and Ukraine’s steps to compel Russia toward a just peace," Khmara wrote on the Ministry of Defense’s Telegram channel.

Partners noted the strengthening of Ukraine’s positions on the battlefield.

"We are doing everything possible so that various types of drones, ground robotic systems, and network-centric operations give us an advantage over the Russian army. The critical need remains unchanged: air defense. I requested maximum acceleration of deliveries of PAC-3 and PAC-2 GEM-T interceptor missiles to counter Russian ballistics. Rapid supply of such missiles saves Ukrainian lives, protects our cities, and preserves our defense industry," the statement reads.

According to Khmara, the parties also discussed launching joint production and localizing Patriot missiles under agreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump.

Khmara noted another key direction, mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of drones.

"Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience in modern technological warfare with the U.S.," he emphasized.