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Russian airstrike on Sloviansk injures 5 more civilians, including teen

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Russian airstrike on Sloviansk injures 5 more civilians, including teen
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian bomb strike on Sloviansk, reported head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Five more people were injured in Sloviansk, including a 15-year-old boy. Today, Sloviansk twice became the target of Russian aviation. Peaceful people were targeted again, those who were at home, going about their business, or near their loved ones," he wrote on Telegram.

As reported, Russian occupiers dropped two air bombs on Sloviansk on Friday morning, July 24, killing five people and injuring nine others.

#sloviansk #donetsk_region #russian_attack
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