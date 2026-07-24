Sybiha: Russia systematically attacks civilians to spread fear, undermine resilience, and force the world to accept aggression

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on Russian shelling across Ukraine on Friday, noting that violence against civilians is a deliberate strategy by Russia.

"Today, another Russian missile strike on Kyiv region claimed the lives of at least six people, with dozens more injured. As a result of guided aerial bomb strikes on Sloviansk, at least five civilians were killed and nine others were injured. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and even a consulate building were damaged. This is not accidental violence. This is a deliberate strategy. Russia systematically attacks civilians to spread fear, undermine resilience, and force the world to accept aggression as the new normal," Sybiha was quoted as saying on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’(MFA) Telegram channel.

The Minister noted that at the same time, Russia is intensifying attacks in the Black Sea, threatening freedom of navigation, disrupting global trade, and attempting to take world food security hostage. "This is the same campaign of terror, just carried out by other means. The world must realize that the Kremlin’s war extends far beyond Ukraine," added the head of the MFA.

"Russia must pay a price that will exceed its ability to continue this war. Russian terror knows no bounds. Our response must also not be limited. All available tools of pressure must be used to raise the price of Russian aggression and accelerate the end of this war. The time for incremental decisions has passed," Sybiha emphasized.