Zelenskyy instructs preparation of decrees appointing Klymenko, Umerov to NSDC after US meetings

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the preparation for signing of decrees appointing Ihor Klymenko as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and Rustem Umerov to a post within the NSDC following planned meetings in the United States next week.

"We have determined the parameters for the future work of our state’s NSDC and the updating of its principles," Zelenskyy reported on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the President, Rustem Umerov will focus on communication with international partners, negotiations, advancing security cooperation, developing relations between the intelligence communities of Ukraine and its partners, as well as implementation of programs, including Drone Deals and the Ukrainian Freya anti-ballistic program.

Zelenskyy noted that given Ihor Klymenko’s experience in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the internal dimension will be enhanced in the NSDC’s work to ensure the state’s resilience, coordination between defense and security structures, as well as countering cyber threats from Russia and the activities of criminal networks.

"Instructed the preparation of decrees for signing next week following the planned meetings in the United States," the President noted.

On July 17, Zelenskyy offered the post of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to Ihor Klymenko; prior to this, the position was held by Rustem Umerov.