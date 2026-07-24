General Staff: Bucha district struck with Iskander-M/S-400 missiles, one shot down; 2 anti-ship missiles targeting Odesa miss

The strike on the territory of a private complex in Kyiv region, where a mass event was taking place, occurred around 11.30 with three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles; one was intercepted, two struck, while two anti-ship missiles attacking Odesa at 11.45 failed to reach their targets, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Around 11.30, the enemy struck Kyiv region with three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the northern direction. As a result of air defense combat work, one missile was intercepted. Impacts of two missiles were recorded in Bucha district, Kyiv region," reads the report by the AFU Air Force providing updates regarding the ballistic missile strike on July 24, 2026, and the results of combat operations.

"We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and to those injured…" stated the General Staff.

It was also reported that around 11.45, Russia attacked Odesa region with two Oniks anti-ship missiles launched from Crimea.

"As a result of active counteraction by the Defense Forces, the enemy missiles failed to reach their targets," the General Staff emphasized.

Additionally, during the current day (07.00–16.30), over 90 enemy attack UAVs were detected in Ukrainian airspace, with more than a third being jet-powered. As a result of combat work (as of 16.30), air defense forces shot down/suppressed 81 enemy UAVs.