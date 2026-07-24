URCS assists victims of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) operated at a location damaged as a result of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhia.

"Yesterday, the emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Zaporizhia region, together with other rescue services, worked at the site of another attack on Zaporizhia," the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers patrolled the areas surrounding the emergency site, providing first aid to the wounded and psychological support to individuals experiencing acute stress reactions.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on the afternoon of July 23, Russian forces launched air strikes on Zaporizhia. The shelling damaged a medical center building, nearby parked cars, and a five-story residential building. The number of casualties resulting from the Russian strike stands at 25 people, including six children, among them a three-month-old infant.