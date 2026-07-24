Mandatory evacuation of children announced from 10 more villages in Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Mandatory forced evacuation of children has been announced from 10 villages of the Bohynivka community in Synelnykove district, reported head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Mandatory forced evacuation of children has been announced from 10 villages of Bohynivka community in Synelnykove region. 222 families raising 364 children must leave from there," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in total, mandatory evacuation of the entire population in the region is ongoing from three hromadas of Nikopol district and 8 communities of Synelnykove district. Over the past decade, more than 1,100 adults and over 400 children have left these territories.