AP HACC upholds arrest of Yermak's property

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (AP HACC) has upheld the arrest of the property of former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of legalizing (laundering) property obtained by criminal means and involvement in elite construction, the court’s press service reported.

"Today, July 24, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the defense counsel’s appeal against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge dated May 15, 2026, on the seizure of property of the former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the AP HACC press service reported on Telegram on Friday.

According to the press service, this refers to an apartment in Kyiv; a Mercedes-Benz S 350 D car; funds in bank accounts; and shares in the authorized capital of three limited liability companies.

"Following the review, the panel of judges of the AP HACC left the defense counsel’s appeal unsatisfied, and the ruling of the HACC investigating judge unchanged. The ruling of the Appeals Chamber enters into legal force from the moment of its proclamation, is final, and is not subject to appeal in cassation," the AP HACC press service reported.

The seizure of property was imposed by the investigating judge in a case concerning the legalization (laundering) of funds through the construction of elite cottages near Kyiv (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, NABU and SAPO served Yermak with a notice of suspicion on May 11, 2026, in a case regarding the legalization of nearly UAH 460 million (about $9 million). The prosecutor’s office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the participants in an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. This concerns the construction of the elite "Dynasty" cottage community in Kozyn near Kyiv. According to the investigation, the money for construction could have come from corruption schemes and embezzlement at Energoatom. In addition to Yermak, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindich also feature in the case. Yermak himself denied owning elite real estate.

SAPO asked the court to choose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 180 million, but the High Anti-Corruption Court set it at UAH 140 million. On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center after bail in the amount of UAH 140 million was posted for him. He was also assigned a number of procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic bracelet. Yermak’s defense insisted that the suspicion was completely groundless.

On May 21, the Appeals Chamber of the HACC considered the defense’s appeal and left the preventive measure chosen by the court of first instance unchanged.