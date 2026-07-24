Sanctions cutting off Russia's transfer channels squeeze funding for military-industrial complex - presidential advisor

The closure of international money transfer channels as a result of sanctions complicates the financing of the Russian military-industrial complex, as the creation of new settlement mechanisms requires time and resources, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, has said.

"The creation of each new international transfer channel takes time, resources, and a willingness of new participants to take on sanctions risks. The more such channels are closed, the harder it is to find replacements for them. As a result, payments for products for the Russian military-industrial complex become more expensive, take more time, and are accompanied by higher risks," Vlasiuk told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Earlier, the presidential commissioner reported that the Russian "Zolotaya Korona" (Golden Crown) money transfer system and Tsifra Bank suspended international transfers following the introduction of the latest European Union sanctions package, which imposed restrictions on the Payment Center, the operator of the Zolotaya Korona system.

"EU sanctions are already having a real impact. Russian money transfer system Zolotaya Korona and Tsifra Bank have suspended international transfers after the latest EU sanctions package targeted Payment Center, the operator of Zolotaya Korona," he said on X on Friday.