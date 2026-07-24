Russia struck private complex in Kyiv region during mass event, facility not part of defense forces infrastructure – General Staff

Russia launched a treacherous missile strike on Friday against the territory of a private complex in the Kyiv region while a mass event was being held there—the civilian facility does not fall under the management of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in a commentary to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, emphasizing that maximum security measures must be observed when organizing and holding such events.

"People died. The Armed Forces express sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. The civilian facility targeted by the enemy is not under the management of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. But this is our common pain," Lykhoviy said.

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that, regardless of the form of ownership and subordination, maximum security measures must be observed during the organization and holding of such events, taking into account all risks and using shelters.

"These requirements are written in blood. During the war, they apply not only to the Defense Forces, but to the entire society," the message says.

Earlier, Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that air defense intercepted one enemy missile, while two hit the Kyiv region.

"So far we have three missiles, one of them was successfully intercepted by air defense. Two were not. And, in fact, those two hits were recorded in the Kyiv region," he said on the air of the telethon on Friday afternoon.

Ihnat separately emphasized that large gatherings have long been banned in the Armed Forces, as this is a matter of security.