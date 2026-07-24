Beskrestnov hints he did not attend weapons exhibition struck by Russia due to security risks

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Defense Technological Areas Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash) has hinted that he was not at the training ground that was hit by a missile strike because he considered holding the event risky.

"I wasn’t there and didn’t plan to be at this training ground… Dozens (if not hundreds) of such various events are held. When I see risks, I don’t go to the training ground," Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram.

Among the risk factors, he cited the lack of a shelter, the announcement of the event on the internet, a large number of participants, the location of the training ground within ballistic missile range, and the advance publication of the venue.

Earlier, immediately after information about the strike was released, Beskrestnov wrote that "everything is normal" with him and "the team is alive."

Former Defense Minister Advisor Serhiy Sternenko wrote about the critical threat posed by the public announcement and holding of mass military events in the open air in the regions.

"Russia has not only aerial reconnaissance working perfectly. They are able to take satellite images of our territory, they have numerous agents, and they read social networks and chats. Organizing mass military events in a ballistic destruction zone in the open air = helping Russia kill people," he said on the Threads social network.

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, six people are currently known to have died and dozens have been wounded in the Kyiv region following the July 24 missile strike.

"It is also known that, unfortunately, six people have died… The clarification of all circumstances and the fate of the people is ongoing. All necessary services are working at the scene," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Earlier, Valeriy Borovyk, founder of the defense production company First Contact, reported that Russia launched a strike on Kyiv, targeting a location hosting a weapons exhibition, resulting in casualties and destruction.

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers confirmed that on Friday, July 24, an enemy missile strike hit a location in the Kyiv region where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present.