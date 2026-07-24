Russia is doing to Black Sea and food security what Iran did to Strait of Hormuz - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has called on the international community to demand that Vladimir Putin halt attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, warning that such escalation will lead to a shock rise in food prices that will hit the most vulnerable populations hardest, particularly in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

"Russia’s escalating terror against civilian cargo vessels in the Black Sea carries a serious risk to global food security. If Moscow does not stop its strikes, the resulting shock to food prices will hit the most vulnerable, especially in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America," the Foreign Ministry press service quoted Sybiha as saying on Telegram on Friday.

The minister emphasized that "global solidarity and strong voices from the countries of these regions are needed to reach out to Putin and demand an immediate halt to attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea."

Comparing Russia’s actions to those of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, Sybiha stated: "Russia is doing to the Black Sea and food security what Iran did to the Strait of Hormuz and energy security. Do not remain silent! Act now to stop Russian terror, the weaponization of food, and the use of hunger as an instrument of war."