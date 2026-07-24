Two Russian missile hits recorded in Kyiv region - Air Force spokesman

Head of Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat saidthat air defense intercepted one enemy missile, while two hits were recorded in the Kyiv region.

"So far we have three missiles, one of them was intercepted by air defense. Two were not. And, actually, those two hits were recorded in the Kyiv region," he said during the telethon on Friday afternoon.

Ihnat noted that the enemy also used Shaheds, and besides classical UAVs, Gerberas and decoy drones. The percentage of jet-powered drone usage has also increased.

"This percentage can sometimes reach 20-30 of the total number of drones in our publications," Ihnat added.

Ihnat separately emphasized that large gatherings have long been banned in the Armed Forces, as this is a security issue.

As Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported, 10 people were killed as a result of the strike on the Kyiv region, and about 100 wounded are also known.