10 dead, 100 wounded in strike on Kyiv region, probe to determine who decided to hold event – Prosecutor General

As a result of a missile strike on the Kyiv region, 10 people were killed and about 100 others were wounded, and the investigation will determine who made the decision to hold the event in the Kyiv region, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"Russia has once again launched a missile strike on the Kyiv region. 10 people were killed, and about 100 more people received injuries of varying severity. The data is being updated," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Regarding this war crime, the Office of the Prosecutor General is exercising procedural leadership in criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"At the same time, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible improper performance of official duties during the organization and holding of the event, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences," the prosecutor general informed.

He emphasized that war does not exempt anyone from responsibility for managerial decisions. "On the contrary, it requires maximum professionalism, caution, and awareness of every step," Kravchenko said.

"The investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who agreed on the place, time, and format of its holding, what security measures were provided, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law," he said.

Kravchenko expressed condolences to all relatives and loved ones of those affected by this tragic event.