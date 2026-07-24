Russian Dvorkovich resigns as FIDE President under pressure from EU – Bidny

Russian Arkady Dvorkovich is resigning as head of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) under pressure from the European Union, Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidny announced.

"This is further confirmation that our efforts are yielding concrete results. The evidence our team provided to our EU partners of these individuals’ involvement in supporting the war has worked. The next move is for the IOC. The head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Mikhail Degtyarev, is also under sanctions as of yesterday. Any official contact with him by the IOC and international federations is completely unacceptable," Bidny wrote on Facebook.

He added that the Ministry of Sport continues to build an evidence base against every Russian official and athlete who supports aggression. As reported, the European Union added Russian Sports Minister and head of the Russian Olympic Committee Mikhail Degtyarev, as well as the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, to its sanctions list.